Bride bans mom from wedding, 'she called my fiancée's hobby disgusting.' AITA?

I told her to get out and that she was no longer welcome in our house. She started to put up a fight when my dad stepped in, quickly apologized and dragged her out the house.

That night she was very upset about the sequence of events and she asked me if I thought she was disgusting. I comforted her and told her that even though it isn't a common hobby that it wasn't disgusting and even beautiful in its own way.

Our wedding is in a month so I asked her if she still wanted my mum at our wedding and she said she wasn't sure if she would be comfortable with my mum there but she doesn't want me to have a bad or no relationship with my mum so she said she'd live if my mum was there.