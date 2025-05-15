Bride bans mom from wedding over 'inappropriate comments' about fiancè's brother. AITA?

She came back downstairs a little flustered and embarrassed, apologizing for walking in on him etc. He came downstairs as well, told her it was fine, and we all kind of laughed it off. Fast forward a week ago, the incident long forgotten in my mind, we're at dinner with both of our families and my mom gets drunk and brings it up.

She starts talking about how it was an "unexpected surprise," made comments about how happy he would make his future wife, etc. Him and his parents were very visibly uncomfortable, so I spoke up and told her to stop saying things like that and called her out for being weird. She stopped but it was clear that it made a big impact on everyone.