Bride bans 'outspoken' sister from her wedding after what she said about her fiancé. AITA?

"AITA for not inviting my sister to my wedding after what she said about my fiancé?"

So, I (29F) am getting married in May to my fiancé, Alex (30M). We’ve been together for five years, and he’s truly the love of my life. For context, my sister, Emma (27F), and I have always had a bit of a rocky relationship. She’s more outspoken and opinionated, while I’m a bit more reserved.

Last month, we had a family dinner at my parents’ house. Everything was going fine until Emma made a comment about Alex “mooching off me” because I earn slightly more than him. For the record, Alex works full-time, contributes equally to our household, and is financially independent. But Emma insisted that “a man should be the provider” and said I’d regret marrying him.