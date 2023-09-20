Bride bans pregnant sister from attending wedding for 'stealing' her bridal gown. AITA?

I (20F) have been planning my wedding to Micheal (21M) for the past 3 years. My dream wedding is in October of this year and my sister's wedding is planned for the last day September.
Because she had planned her wedding late, not many options are available for her. She couldn’t find a nice dress due to her tight budget and the fact that she was 5 months pregnant with a kinda visible bump wasn’t helping. I have planned my wedding to my childhood best friend since we were kids.
Micheal and I grew up together her due to our parents being close friends. I have booked my venue, catering, dress, florists ect way way before my sister had announced her marriage/pregnancy.
(Keep in mind she has only started her wedding planning at the start of august which meant it was kinda her own fault for not being prepared) her boyfriend now fiancé (26M) proposed to her in early February this year. One day my sister texted me asking to see my dress “out of pure curiosity."
I harmlessly sent her a photo of the dress ( I had already purchased it a year advance). The next day my sister announced to my whole family (while I was present) that she had found a wedding dress.
I was over the moon for her and asked to see it. “Here it is” she said as she pulled out a dress. I was shocked to say the least when she pulled out a exact copy of my dress.
When I asked her why it was the same dress as mine she replied with: "I just liked you dress so much I thought I’d reach out to the stylist I mean you looked nice but it fits my belly more than you” at this my whole family got mad but they didn’t say anything.
As of today (20 September 2023) I have still planned to wear my dress and now my family has cut my sister off and I have told her that she is not welcome to my wedding and she called me a selfish B who can’t handle that she looks better. I honestly didn’t mind the fact that she stole my dress but I hated how she even tried to cover up and try to trip me into accepting it.
I do not feel sorry for her because she had a chance to redeem her loyalty but she chose not to (I asked her to return the dress and buy a new one) she refused the idea immediately.
So now no one in the family want to attend her wedding and her husband's side of the family have been sending me DMs calling me selfish, stupid and other words I cannot.
PsychologicalBit5422 said:
Her husband's family aren't your family. Their opinion and thoughts do not count in the slightest.
Outside_Frosting9957 said:
NTA, block them and focus on your wedding. Wear your dress and have fun on the day and make sure security does not let her in on the day. Just ignore her going forward, she has more drama to bring in future so better to stay away from her.
Minxionnaire said:
NTA. I’m assuming she’s acting out because she’s jealous of the type of wedding you two were able to afford? Or maybe also other aspects of your life, relationship, etc.
Or maybe some history we don’t know. The “looks better on me” thing reeks of jealousy and insecurity. Did she ever like your fiancé? Some sort of childhood rivalry?
Ipso-Pacto-Facto said:
Everyone in this story is too immature to get married.
Chipchop666 said:
NTA. Now have some fun. Block them all on every social media platform and phone. Your husband ,needs to block as well your parents and anyone else who stood by your side, might also want. I definitely see your sister getting her FML involved since your parents side with you.
LtColShinySides said:
NTA. Your sister went out of her way to piss everyone off, so this is what she gets. Her fiance's family doesn't matter. Just block them and move on.