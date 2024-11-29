Bride bans sister from her wedding after the 'pregnancy stunt she pulled.' AITA?

I (28F) am getting married next spring to my fiancee (30M). We’ve been together for five years, and our families have always been cordial. My sister (25F) has a flair for drama and loves being the center of attention, but I try to give her grace because she’s had a tough time since our parents’ divorce a few years ago.
However, her behavior crossed a line recently, and now I’m questioning whether she should even be at my wedding. A month ago, my future in-laws hosted a small dinner to celebrate our engagement. It was meant to be a quiet evening to bring the families together.
My sister came along as part of my side, and at first, everything was fine. Then, after a few glasses of wine, she announced—completely out of nowhere—that she was pregnant. She even pulled out an ultrasound picture to pass around the table.
Everyone was stunned, especially since she doesn’t have a partner that any of us know about. The conversation completely shifted to her, and my fiancé’s parents, who are very traditional, were visibly uncomfortable. Later, my mom asked her why she hadn’t told any of us before, and my sister laughed it off, saying she wanted it to be a surprise.
The thing is, the ultrasound wasn’t even hers—it was from Google. She admitted this to me later, claiming she just wanted to "lighten the mood" because she felt left out. I was furious.
This dinner wasn’t about her, and she turned it into a spectacle. My fiancé was upset too, though he said he’d support whatever decision I made regarding my sister’s involvement in the wedding. When I confronted her, she brushed it off as "just a joke" and said I was overreacting. She even called me selfish for making "such a big deal over one little prank."
Now, I'm torn. I love my sister, but I can’t trust her not to pull something similar (or worse) on my wedding day. She’s already told me I’d be “ruining her reputation” in the family if I exclude her.
My mom thinks I should let it go because “she’s still young” and will “mature eventually.” But I’m not sure I want to risk my wedding becoming another stage for her antics. So, AITA for considering not inviting her at all?
Desert-Grimworm said:
NTA your sister planned it out ahead of time. She wasn't trying to lighten the mood. She came prepared with the printed ultrasound. Calling you selfish is a ridiculous because she was the selfish one in stealing your attention from your family dinner. Sorry but your sister is a b and she'll probably do something at your wedding.
RealPlatypus1790 said:
You're NTA. Your sister's stunt was totally out of line, and you don't have to put up with her drama on your special day. If you're worried about her ruining the mood, it's better to keep her away.
lectricpharaoh said:
Don't invite her, and after the wedding, ask why she wasn't there. When she says it's because you told her she wasn't invited, you reply with "That was just a joke; surely you're not going to overreact about that!" Oh, and NTA, of course.
SNARKWITHSENSE said:
NTA. She planned this joke and it was a poor one. You cannot count on her to behave at your wedding bc she wants attention.
ROCKYBOY-1 said:
NTA there's no way I'd invite her to the wedding or have her anywhere near the event regardless what your mother says. This is your big day can you really risk having her there?
potato22blue said:
Nta. Just have her as a guest. Assign a good friend to shadow her. The friend can be ready to "spill" wine on her if she acts up.