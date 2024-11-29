Bride bans sister from her wedding after the 'pregnancy stunt she pulled.' AITA?

Everyone was stunned, especially since she doesn’t have a partner that any of us know about. The conversation completely shifted to her, and my fiancé’s parents, who are very traditional, were visibly uncomfortable. Later, my mom asked her why she hadn’t told any of us before, and my sister laughed it off, saying she wanted it to be a surprise.

The thing is, the ultrasound wasn’t even hers—it was from Google. She admitted this to me later, claiming she just wanted to "lighten the mood" because she felt left out. I was furious.