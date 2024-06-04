Bride bans sister from wedding over a 'joke,' 'Jenny has always been a bit of a prankster.' AITA?

"AITA for not inviting my sister to my wedding because of her 'joke?'"

So, I (28F) am getting married this summer. My fiancé (30M) and I have been planning this wedding for over a year now, and we’re really excited. The problem is my sister, Jenny (25F).

Jenny has always been a bit of a prankster. Most of the time, her jokes are harmless and we all laugh them off. However, last month, she took it too far. She decided it would be funny to send out fake wedding invitations to a bunch of our relatives and some of my friends, saying that the wedding was going to be a "casual backyard BBQ" and that everyone should bring a dish to share.