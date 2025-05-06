Bride bans sister's dog from being the ring bearer, 'she is OBSESSED with her dog.' AITA? 'I hate fun.'

"AITA for not letting my sister's dog be the ring bearer at my wedding?"

So, my (27F) fiancé (29M) and I are getting married in September. We’re planning a small, semi-formal outdoor ceremony at a historic garden venue. It’s really beautiful and we’re keeping it pretty traditional—nothing too over-the-top, just classy and simple.

Enter my sister (31F), who is OBSESSED with her dog, a golden retriever named Waffles. She treats him like her child, which, fine, whatever. But a few weeks ago she told me she wants Waffles to be the ring bearer at my wedding. Like, dressed in a tiny tux, walking down the aisle with the rings tied to his back.