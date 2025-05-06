Bride bans sister's dog from being the ring bearer, 'she is OBSESSED with her dog.' AITA? 'I hate fun.'

So, my (27F) fiancé (29M) and I are getting married in September. We’re planning a small, semi-formal outdoor ceremony at a historic garden venue. It’s really beautiful and we’re keeping it pretty traditional—nothing too over-the-top, just classy and simple.
Enter my sister (31F), who is OBSESSED with her dog, a golden retriever named Waffles. She treats him like her child, which, fine, whatever. But a few weeks ago she told me she wants Waffles to be the ring bearer at my wedding. Like, dressed in a tiny tux, walking down the aisle with the rings tied to his back.
I laughed at first and said I didn’t think the venue even allowed pets. She got very serious and said she already checked—they do, as long as the dog is leashed and supervised. I told her no, it just doesn’t fit the vibe we’re going for, and I didn’t want a dog in our ceremony, even a well-behaved one.
She flipped out and said I was being controlling and that I “hate fun.” She even posted some passive-aggressive stuff on Instagram about how some people "don't understand the bond between a girl and her dog."
My mom is on her side and says it’s “just one little thing” and I should compromise because it's important to her. But it’s my wedding and I just want it to be simple and human-only. AITA?
Shadow4summer said:
Absolutely NTA. Okay, these wedding asks are getting more outlandish by the day. Tell your sister no. And if she can’t accept that, she can stay home with her dog. Tell mom if she doesn’t like it, she can stay home as well.
Tamika_Olivia said:
Tell your mother that you have no desire or obligation to compromise here. It’s your wedding, and the only person you need to compromise with is the person you’re marrying. Everyone, from Waffles on down, gets to fall in line with your wishes in this regard. No compromises on the no pet rule.
Sparklingwine23 said:
NTA. The bride should control her own damn wedding and not include dogs. Your sister can have a dog ring bearer at her wedding.
Queen_Periwinkle said:
Nta. It's your wedding, not hers. If you want it pet free, then do it. If it was a service dog, maybe, as a guest...but it's not even your dog, so why would it be in your wedding? Let alone in your wedding party?
Tell sis that if she wants her dog to be a ring bearer so bad, she should get married, then she can do whatever and have whoever she wants in and at her wedding.
Middle-Landscape-934 said:
NTA. Your wedding, your rules.
pizzacatbrat said:
NTA, tell her when she gets married, she can be the one to do that. Also if you don't want the dog at the wedding at all, make that abundantly clear and be ready for her to escalate