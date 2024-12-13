Bride bans sister's dog from indoor wedding, 'I'm choosing the venue over her.' AITA?

It’s also not good for an anxious dog like hers to be exposed to so many people like that. She knows he doesn’t do well in that environment, so she shouldn’t insist he be anywhere he is uncomfortable and anxious enough to where he’ll be disruptive to everyone present. That’s not looking out for her own pet or the other guests.

This is your and your partner’s day. It’s not “just” one day, it is your day. You shouldn’t have to worry about a dog barking at guests, causing you to experience allergies, and making drama with your chosen venue, when your focus should just be on enjoying your day.

Low_Echidna3042 said: