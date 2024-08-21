Bride bans sister's girlfriend from 'family-only' wedding, 'she has a history of short flings.' AITA?

"AITA I don’t want my sister’s new girlfriend at my wedding"...

I (25f) and getting married to (26m) John. He is my high school sweetheart, though we have not been together the whole time since high school we have remained friends since we first met.

My sister Julie (21f) has a history of short flings with girlfriends. She always has a new person she is talking to. Her recent relationship is with Ann (21f). They have been together for a a few months, but are still new in their relationship.

We are having a family-only wedding. The exception to this is my bridesmaid who has been in my life since we were both 3 years old. She is like a sister to me and is bringing her wife. My fiancé also has a friend he has known for years who is coming who is also considered family.