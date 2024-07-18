Bride bans sister's in-laws from 'nuclear family only' Thanksgiving, 'holidays are supposed to be inclusive.' AITA?

"AITA for telling my sister that her in-laws can't come to Thanksgiving at my house, where my mom will meet my fiancé's parents for the first time?"

My fiancé (33M) and I (31F) are really close with my immediate family (my sister and my mom). We visit them often across the country, take vacations together, etc. My sister's in-laws are also very present.

We've spent lots of holidays with them, vacationed together as a group, etc. Since my sister had her first kid a year and a half ago, we've seen them all even more often than usual. All the while, my fiancé's parents and mine have yet to actually meet.

They live far away from each other and varying attitudes about 2020 precautions made it impractical for us to coordinate a meeting over the last several years. They were actually supposed to meet last Christmas, but then we actually got sick and had to cancel.