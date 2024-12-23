Bride bans sister's kids from wedding, 'she let them destroy my engagement gifts.' AITA?

Afterward, I talked to her privately and asked her to be more mindful of her kids’ behavior at future events. She got defensive and told me I was being uptight and that “life with kids is messy.”

Now that we’re planning the wedding, I’ve told her that we want a child-free ceremony to avoid any disruptions. She’s furious, saying I’m excluding her family and making her feel unwelcome. She even accused me of being jealous because I don’t have kids yet.

My parents are siding with her, saying I should be more understanding and that “family comes first.” But honestly, I just want to enjoy my wedding without worrying about another disaster caused by her kids. AITA?

