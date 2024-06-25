Bride bans special needs sister from her wedding; parents say, 'You've betrayed the family.' AITA? UPDATED

He would try to leave class and go running down the halls searching for "the big girl." He would try to get close to her in PE class. He just wanted to stare at her knees. My mother and the other aides were working their butts off trying to keep this kid away from her and make sure she felt safe, while also trying to help him cope better and teach him boundaries.

This student also had a huge masturbation problem. He'd ask to use the bathroom constantly so he could jerk off. The head autism aide was male, and he would take this student out to the track field when it wasn't in use and just walk him in circles around the track, with the goal of moving too quickly for the student to be able to jerk himself off while they walked.