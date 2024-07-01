Bride-to-be warns MIL that her engagement ring is 'cursed.' AITA? UPDATED

When this bride to be is fed up with her MIL, she asks the internet:

"AITA for telling my soon-to-be MIL that my engagement ring is cursed?"

I (F26) just got engaged. My soon to be MIL is a nightmare. We are currently renovating a part of our place and she has been lent a key in the meantime because she keeps coming over uninvited under the guise of “helping” clean up, but she really just likes to snoop and interfere.

I do a martial art and take my engagement ring off before class. I came home from an afternoon class one day and my engagement ring was not in the jewellery dish that I usually leave it in.