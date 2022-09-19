Bride begs bridesmaid to make her a $825 cake order for $125 as a 'wedding gift.'

So, when a conflicted bridesmaid decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about her refusal to give her friend a massive discount on a wedding cake, people were quick to help deem a verdict.
I (32F) have a friend “Ashley” (33F) who is getting married the first week of November. We’ve been friends since we were kids, and I’m also a bridesmaid in her wedding.
We’ve been talking about wedding stuff for the past year as I recently married in April, so it’s been fun doing wedding stuff together until Ashley dropped some bad news. The person responsible for the cake for her wedding is moving and is no longer able to do it. She was refunded her money but now out of a cake.
I am a cake decorator myself. I was a teacher, and this is my first year as a school administrator, but I’ve held jobs in high end bakeries and make cakes for fun out of my house. I don’t have a cake business as I don’t want one.