Bride begs bridesmaid to make her a $825 cake order for $125 as a 'wedding gift.'

While many people ask their friends and family members with special talents to help out with their wedding planning process, making people work for free in the name of your "special day" is an unsettling trend...

So, when a conflicted bridesmaid decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about her refusal to give her friend a massive discount on a wedding cake, people were quick to help deem a verdict.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for refusing to do my friend’s wedding cake at a huge discount?

I (32F) have a friend “Ashley” (33F) who is getting married the first week of November. We’ve been friends since we were kids, and I’m also a bridesmaid in her wedding.

We’ve been talking about wedding stuff for the past year as I recently married in April, so it’s been fun doing wedding stuff together until Ashley dropped some bad news. The person responsible for the cake for her wedding is moving and is no longer able to do it. She was refunded her money but now out of a cake.