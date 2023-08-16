Bride begs mom to 'hand over' wedding rings from late dad, 'they're useless;' AITA?

So, when a conflicted bride decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's 'Am I the As%hole' about her mother's ring request, people were ready to hear the family wedding drama.
Me (27F) and my fiancé (30M) are getting married in a few weeks. A lot of funds have been going to the wedding, me and my fiancé have struggled a little bit. we’ve got everything ready, but we couldn’t possibly afford the rings.
My mother (54F), has a gorgeous engagement ring, silvery with a diamond material. I’ve been absolutely in love with the ring ever since I was a little girl.
My father has been dead for over a decade, he got into a car crash, and my mother hasn’t remarried.
On wednesday, I’ve tried to talk to my mother about giving me and my fiancé the engagement rings, since my father is dead, and she doesn’t even need the rings anymore.
My mother got upset, and said that she wouldn’t give up her ring because it reminded her of my father, and she wanted to keep the rings to remember the times they spent together.
I tried to talk calmly to my mother, because we were on the phone, and I was in a public space, so I explained to her how beneficial it would be for me and my fiancé, since we could save money and not have to spend it on rings, but my mother didn’t want to hear it. She called me selfish, and hung up.
After talking to my fiancé about what happened, he took my side, because he didn’t understand why my mother wanted to keep the rings, they were useless to her, but they could be useful to me and my fiancé.
I talked to my mom’s side of the family to try and get them to convince her, but they also got mad, and they said I was being disrespectful to my mother.
After talking to my mom’s side of the family, I sort of understood where she was coming from, but I still believe that me and my fiancé would really benefit from the rings. AITA?
CrystalQueen3000 said:
YTA. This is one of the most selfish things I’ve read all day. How would you feel if your partner died and someone wanted something he’d given you because “it doesn’t matter, he’s dead anyway?'
bct7 said:
YTA. This is one of the coldest and selfish things I’ve read all year.
AShatteredKing said:
YTA. Seriously, what the f&k? The sentimental value alone means you don't even get to ask that. If she offered, that would be extremely generous of her, but the sheer audacity of even asking. Wow.
Hot_Win_6062 said:
YTA. They are your mother's and probably one of the last things she has of your dads, her husband. He was the man she loved (and still does love).
They mean a lot to her. Just because your father is dead, doesn't mean lose sentimental value. You are being so entitled and selfish. You are not entitled to the rings. You asked, she answered. Move on.
Defiantly-Single said:
YTA. You are are also entitled and insensitive. A normal person would hope for the rings to come to you through your mother's will when she passes on, rather than demanding them now.
Given the way that you have acted towards mother, I'm doubt that there will be much in the will for you.
tbone56er said:
“Your husband is dead so you don’t need these anymore; gimme!” WTF is wrong with you??? Of course YTA.
Everyone agreed unanimously that this bride is 100% in the wrong. Good luck finding your own wedding rings, but your mother's are off the table.