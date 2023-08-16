Bride begs mom to 'hand over' wedding rings from late dad, 'they're useless;' AITA?

My mother got upset, and said that she wouldn’t give up her ring because it reminded her of my father, and she wanted to keep the rings to remember the times they spent together.

I tried to talk calmly to my mother, because we were on the phone, and I was in a public space, so I explained to her how beneficial it would be for me and my fiancé, since we could save money and not have to spend it on rings, but my mother didn’t want to hear it. She called me selfish, and hung up.

After talking to my fiancé about what happened, he took my side, because he didn’t understand why my mother wanted to keep the rings, they were useless to her, but they could be useful to me and my fiancé.