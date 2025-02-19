Bride betrays mom's wedding wish, 'she started shaming me.' AITA? 'It's trashy.'

I like the dress but it’s not really myself so I ordered a custom designed dress to wear for the first look then change to the other one for the reception. This dress is a little more revealing (strapless, sleeveless, corset style) so my back tattoos will be showing.

My fiancé thinks I should just wear this one to the reception because he wants me to wear what I truly want. I told him I don’t know how his family will feel about it but he doesn’t care.

I was pretty much set on wearing the high-neck dress at the reception even though fiancé keeps telling me to wear the other one. But this morning when I told my mom I ordered a 2nd dress, she started shaming me.