Bride breaks news to best friend, 'Your mentally ill wife is NOT invited to my wedding.' AITA? MAJOR UPDATES 2X

I don't think anyone has ever taken Bernice up on her offers to have se% with them at random, largely due to the above, but also likely due to the fact that she rarely, if ever, showers or grooms.

I have seen this happen at birthday parties, game nights, bar crawls, grocery stores, and school events. Nobody in Bernice's social circle has ever excluded her from participating in anything.

It's probably pretty obvious that Bernice is neurodivergent, but to nobody's surprise, she leverages neurodivergence as a means of asserting how special she is, instead of using it as a pathway to improve her relationships and sense of self.

She is perfectly content to exist exactly as she has in the past and will likely do so until she dies. Lately she has explored whether she has dissociative identity disorder. It's a dead-end road.