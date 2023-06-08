Bride breaks tradition by excluding 'bully' step cousin from wedding party; AITA?

Choosing which friends and family members should be bridesmaids can be a daunting task for many brides, especially when there's a long-standing tradition you might have to break...

So, when a conflicted bride decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's 'Am I the As*hole' about an issue with her upcoming 300-person wedding, the jury of internet strangers was eager to help deem a verdict.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for breaking tradition by not making my step-cousin a bridesmaid?

I (26F) have a step-cousin Jess (29F), who is the stepdaughter of my uncle Rob. Rob married Jess’s mother Tara when Jess was 9, and Rob already had my cousin Nate who was 8.

I have 7 cousins total, and Jess tried to bully all of us. She didn’t really succeed with my two older cousins, who were pre-teens and totally unbothered, but the rest of us were forced to play with her and she the absolute worst.