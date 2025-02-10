Bride calls off the wedding, refuses to forgive fiancé for 'drunken slip-up' at bachelor party. AITA?

Stick to your guns. You're the one who has to live with your final decision, so make it one with little to no regrets. Not worth your life wondering if you did the right thing by yourself because you were pressured by other people. His friends should have been looking out for him, not letting him get into such a situation. Ridiculously selfish frat boy behavior on all their parts.

Immediate_Key8833 said:

NTA. If you forgive him for this transgression now then I'd be sure it would happen again in the future given he would then know your stance/forgiving nature and could take advantage.