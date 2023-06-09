Bride calls sister 'selfish' for boycotting 'unfair' child-free wedding; AITA?

Child-free weddings are often a sore subject in families, as many parents expect their children to invited regardless of how much they cry during the vows...

Regardless of how adorable your child might look in a tiny flower girl dress, kids can also find a way to ruin a very special (and expensive) day. So, when a conflicted bride decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's 'Am I the As*hole' about the age limit for her wedding, people were ready to judge.

AITA for telling my sister to stop being selfish after she said she won't come to my wedding, because her younger kids aren't invited?

My wedding is coming up towards the end of the year. We don't want noisy kids running around the place and also money reasons, me and my fiance decided that our wedding will be 13 and up.

One of my (34F) sisters 'Tammy' (38F) has 3 kids (16F, 9M, 7F). My 16 yo niece is invited, but the 9 yo and 7 yo aren't.