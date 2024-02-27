Bride calls off $40K wedding because her fiancé 'dropped her cat off somewhere.' AITA? MAJOR UPDATE.

When this bride calls off her expensive wedding because of what her fiancé does to her cat, she asks Reddit:

"Am I the asshole for calling off my $40k wedding because my fiancée dropped my cat off somewhere?"

I (26f) had been with Tom (30m) for 7 years. We are no longer together and there were alot of things that happened that made me break off the engagement. One of which being, my cat being dropped off without my permission.

I was out one morning getting a new trash can because we needed one for the new house. That morning, I had finally, after searching a few different stores, found one that I thought would fit nicely in the area we needed it to go.

I messaged Tom a couple of pictures and asked him to pick from the lot of ones that would fit. He responded with the number of the one he liked and then sent "I dropped off your cat."