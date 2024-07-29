Bride cancels wedding after finding out that the groom's family invited his ex. AITA?

Alex’s response was that I was being unreasonable and selfish for not considering his family’s feelings. He argued that it would cause unnecessary drama if we uninvited Sarah now and that we should just focus on enjoying the day. I couldn’t shake the feeling that this wasn’t just about inviting an ex, but also about my place in Alex’s life and whether I was truly a priority.

After a lot of back-and-forth, I decided that I couldn’t go through with the wedding under these circumstances. I canceled the venue and all the plans we had made, explaining to Alex and his family that I couldn’t commit to marrying someone who wasn’t willing to respect my feelings about such a significant issue.