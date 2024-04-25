Bride cancels wedding after her mother 'ruins everything.' AITA? MAJOR UPDATES 2X

My mother, in response to finding out I've gone NC with the family and planned a private wedding without her, sent one of my aunts screaming at me the day before the wedding over email.

Catholic guilt, gaslighting - the whole shebang. I went all-in on telling my family exactly what I've felt and dealt with in regards to my mother and them.

They had the audacity to invent a story that José is nothing but a controlling abuser that deleted her first email. He's trying to "steal" me away from them and convince me it was the truth. They want me to forgive my Mom and be the bigger person - even after detailing the extent of her abuse to them.