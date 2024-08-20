Bride causes 'family rift' after 'golden child' sister announces her pregnancy at the wedding. AITA?

I was genuinely happy for her until she asked if she could announce her pregnancy during the wedding reception. I was caught off guard and didn’t know what to say at first, but I eventually told her that I wasn’t comfortable with it. I felt like the wedding was meant to celebrate my fiancé and me, and I didn’t want anything to take away from that.

Sarah was livid. She accused me of being selfish and said that this was a huge moment in her life that she wanted to share with the family. I suggested she announce it at another time, maybe at a family dinner the next day, but she wasn’t having it. She hung up on me, and I didn’t hear from her until the wedding.