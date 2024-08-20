Bride causes 'family rift' after 'golden child' sister announces her pregnancy at the wedding. AITA?

So, my wedding was last weekend, and it was everything I had dreamed of… almost. A little background: My older sister "Sarah" (32F) has always been the golden child. Growing up, she got everything she wanted, and my parents often expected me to just "understand" because I was the "easy-going" one.
She got a car for her 16th birthday; I got a used bike. She had a huge 18th birthday party; I got dinner at home. You get the picture. Despite all of this, I’ve always tried to maintain a good relationship with her because, well, she’s my sister.
But when it came to my wedding, I wanted it to be my special day. I spent months planning every detail, and my fiancé and I paid for it all ourselves. A week before the wedding, Sarah called me with "great news." She’s pregnant!
I was genuinely happy for her until she asked if she could announce her pregnancy during the wedding reception. I was caught off guard and didn’t know what to say at first, but I eventually told her that I wasn’t comfortable with it. I felt like the wedding was meant to celebrate my fiancé and me, and I didn’t want anything to take away from that.
Sarah was livid. She accused me of being selfish and said that this was a huge moment in her life that she wanted to share with the family. I suggested she announce it at another time, maybe at a family dinner the next day, but she wasn’t having it. She hung up on me, and I didn’t hear from her until the wedding.
At the reception, everything was going smoothly until it was time for the speeches. My dad got up to say a few words, and halfway through, he suddenly said, "And now, a special announcement from Sarah!" I froze. Sarah stood up, all smiles, and announced her pregnancy to the entire room. Everyone clapped and cheered while I sat there in shock.
I didn’t want to cause a scene, so I didn’t say anything at the time, but after the wedding, I confronted Sarah and my parents. I told them how hurt I was that they went against my wishes and that I felt like my wedding was overshadowed by the announcement.
Sarah said I was being ridiculous and that I should be happy for her. My parents took her side, saying I was being dramatic and that weddings are about family, so I should have expected something like this.
Now, the family is split. Some people think I overreacted and should apologize, while others agree that Sarah was out of line. My husband is furious and thinks we should go low-contact with my family for a while, but I’m torn. AITA for refusing to let my sister announce her pregnancy at my wedding and causing a family rift?
Infinite-Chapter2652 said:
NTA. She made everything about herself and blatantly disregarded your wishes for your wedding. If it were me, I would go no contract for a period of time until she realizes what she’s done. And if she never realizes well, I guess she just wouldn’t have a sister anymore.
thrippingwifey said:
It was yours and your fiancé’s day. They asked you, and you said no, simple. They should have respected that. Your sister and parents were out of order and you have every right to be upset and pissed about it. Definitely NTA.
naomii_xx said:
NTA. Your wedding day is supposed to be about you and your partner, and it's normal that you didn't want anything to overshadow that.
Clean_Factor9673 said:
NTA. Sarah owes you half the cost of the reception as she diverted attention at your event to her.
raonstarry said:
NTA. Now you know who are the good people around you.
omrmajeed said:
NTA. Listen to your husband.