'Daddy's girl' Bride chooses grandparents to walk her down the aisle, 'mom hates it.' AITA?

"AITA for calling my mom out for not being fully honest about the reason she wants her husband to walk me down the aisle at my wedding?"

My wedding is coming up and my mom has been campaigning hard for her husband, my stepdad, to be the person to walk me down the aisle. I already asked my paternal grandparents.

My mom knew I was going to ask them and knew when I had. But she has not given up on the desire for me to ask her husband. The other day she told me that it would make the most sense and she feels like he is the correct and most worthy person to walk me down the aisle.