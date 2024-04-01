Bride chooses mom to go wedding dress shopping over stepmom, 'this dates back many years.' AITA?

This is about a dispute between me and my dad/stepmom. It's a dispute that started because my dad and stepmom were upset that I chose to go wedding dressing shopping with my mom and not with my stepmom instead. For those who will wonder why both women couldn't be there, there's a lot of bad blood there and my stepmom hates my mom and refuses to be civil with her anymore now that I'm over 18. She also refuses to be in the same room unless it's some major event in my life. Otherwise they are never in the same place. The same goes for my dad and my mom.