Bride chooses to wear stepmother's wedding dress instead of late mom's, 'it’s disrespectful.' AITA?

You know the ones that try and make it where the ex wife never existed in the first place, by getting rid of photos and anything that might so much as remind anybody of the ex wife.

Amy wasn’t like that though! She helped me and my dad go through my mom’s stuff and carefully pack the things that were going into storage. When we moved after they got married she chose the photos to be hung on the walls of our new home she made sure to put up some pictures of my mom.