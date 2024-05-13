Bride confronts Best Man for not coming to the wedding, 'it's definitely not a financial problem.' AITA?

After some time, said best man informed us that he too now won’t be traveling to Germany for the wedding because he has an agreement with his wife where he can leave her alone with the kid for 3 days max. After we asked him if he can’t just fly to Germany for the weekend of the wedding he said this wasn’t worth it and too long of a trip.

His wife would likely be ok with him flying to Germany for three days and hold the fort down. Now our friends who are getting married in the US just a month after us and are so busy, managed to book a stay in Germany just for the weekend to join the wedding. And not once did it cross their minds that this wasn’t worth it.