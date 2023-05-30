Bride confronts cousin who 'stole' her dress the night before the wedding; AITA?

So, when a frustrated bride decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's 'Am I the As*hole' about her cousin's elaborate heist to steal her wedding dress, people were dying for the juicy white lace-trimmed details with a side of beaded bodice.
I’m (27f) getting married later this year and announced a tentative date a while ago. Seemingly out of no where, my cousin (28f) decided to get married exactly one week before I was planning to.
I have been trying on wedding dresses for the past couple months. My cousin’s mother asked to see some of the dresses I had tried on so my mother sent her a video of one of our final picks. I didn’t think much of it as I wanted my extended family to feel included.
A few weeks pass and I get a call from the boutique I had paid a deposit for my dress at. They inform me that my cousin and her mother had come to their store with the video of me in my dress and asked to get something exactly like it.