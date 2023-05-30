Bride confronts cousin who 'stole' her dress the night before the wedding; AITA?

It isn't a family wedding without a war between cousins, drama in the group chat, or a last minute change-the-date announcement right?

So, when a frustrated bride decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's 'Am I the As*hole' about her cousin's elaborate heist to steal her wedding dress, people were dying for the juicy white lace-trimmed details with a side of beaded bodice.

AITA (Am I the Ash*ole) for confronting my cousin about stealing my dress the night before her wedding?

I’m (27f) getting married later this year and announced a tentative date a while ago. Seemingly out of no where, my cousin (28f) decided to get married exactly one week before I was planning to.

I have been trying on wedding dresses for the past couple months. My cousin’s mother asked to see some of the dresses I had tried on so my mother sent her a video of one of our final picks. I didn’t think much of it as I wanted my extended family to feel included.