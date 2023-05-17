Bride confronts sister-in-law about 'inappropriate' and 'disrespectful' speech; AITA?

The worst thing that happens during wedding speeches is usually an R-rated, wildly inappropriate joke from the Best Man who is attempting stand up comedy for the first time during the reception...

What happens, though, when the groom's sister decides that her speech is the perfect opportunity to unpack years of unearthed drama? So, when a conflicted bride decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's 'Am I the As*hole' about an awkward moment at her wedding, people were eager to hear all the tea.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for standing up for myself on my wedding day?

I need some perspective on a situation that happened at my wedding last weekend. It involves my husband's sister Lisa (31F). We have never been too close because she is ultra Christian and I'm an atheist but things were never too bad between us until my wedding night.