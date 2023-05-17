Bride confronts sister-in-law about 'inappropriate' and 'disrespectful' speech; AITA?

What happens, though, when the groom's sister decides that her speech is the perfect opportunity to unpack years of unearthed drama? So, when a conflicted bride decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's 'Am I the As*hole' about an awkward moment at her wedding, people were eager to hear all the tea.
I need some perspective on a situation that happened at my wedding last weekend. It involves my husband's sister Lisa (31F). We have never been too close because she is ultra Christian and I'm an atheist but things were never too bad between us until my wedding night.
The ceremony went perfectly but during the reception, my now sister-in-law kept making passive-aggressive comments to me about the wedding. She was complaining about the food, the music, the venue, and the decorations, and it was really starting to get under my skin.