Bride considers calling off wedding, 'my fiancé made a pros and cons list about me in his group chat.' AITA?

And even bragged about how he has a folder on his phone of videos and photos of me and us. Everybody dared him to send it but he said no but how can I be sure he didn’t send it anyways and deleted the evidence?

He even talked about how there was a week he tested to see how many times we could be intimate by simply asking, and decided to stop because he “started to feel bad."

There was more, but I can’t write it out. I feel so gross and sad. I talk about him in a such different way. It feels like he only sees me as an object and I see him as my other half.