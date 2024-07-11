Bride creates ultimatum; 'My 5 year old sister CAN'T come to my wedding UNLESS she sees a child psychologist.' AITA? UPDATED

My fiance called 911 on his phone while using mine to call my dad to get the kids. I hurt my head and neck and will be in the hospital for the next few days. My when my dad picked the kids up my fiance told him we won’t be watching them anymore unless we become their guardians.

OP responds to if her dad and his wife take care of their kids besides herself OP: They don’t take care of their kids. My fiance and I did when they stayed with us and the 9 year old does it when they’re at my dads house

OOP on her younger siblings’ living situation at their home OOP: The kids are pretty much neglected at home.