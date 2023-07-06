'Bridezilla' tries to lower wedding costs by asking bridesmaid to cut her hair; AITA?

Due to the length of her hair, the hairdresser's that I am using has advised that to do Adie's hair, it's going to cost double due to the current length as they will need to dedicate just one person to do Adie's hair as it will take much longer to do her hair.

Another stylist will be able to do the hair of the other 3 bridesmaids in the same amount of time.

We had a trial and it took 50 minutes to do Adie's hair compared to the 20 minutes each for the others. It didn't look as nice as the others due to how much hair was braided up. I don't want to have to pay for additional person because Adie's hair is ridiculously long.