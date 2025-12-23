"Is the Bride TA for cutting ties with the aunt who trashed her at her own wedding reception?"

The Bride (32F) had a small wedding in the mountains which included only immediate family and close friends, 20 people total. Three weeks after that ceremony she had a larger hometown reception. Both events occurred in October.

Mother of the Bride invited her brother and his wife (aka Aunt) to the mountain wedding in January. The answer was a strong “no, we are not coming.” There were no hard feelings at this response. It was understood because it is a very long trip for them, 2000 miles from their beach home to the Rocky Mountains.

Fast forward to May. Aunt (72) sends text message to the bride and asks if she can come to the mountain wedding. Bride responds that all the plans for the meals, outings and lodging were already made to include the people that confirmed in January.