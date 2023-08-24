Bride decides to skip her bachelorette party, 'I've always outwardly said no;' AITA?

Is it technically even a bachelorette party if the bride isn't there to celebrate herself, or is it just an awkward party of someone else's friends at a strip club?

So, when a conflicted bride decided to vent to the moral compass of the internet about her own bachelorette party, people were ready to weigh in.

WIBTA if I didn’t go to my bachelorette party?

I told my bridesmaids right off the bat that I don’t want a bachelorette party. I wouldn’t mind a nice dinner out with my bridesmaids but I don’t want some big crazy movie party, which they were all disappointed about.

For the last year and a half, my maid of honor who we will call Susan has been trying to convince me to have a bachelorette party at a male strip club, or at this club or that club and each time I tell her no, I don’t want it. I feel like Jon Snow talking about the Iron Throne with how many times I’ve told her no.