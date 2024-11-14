Bride demands husband's groomswoman wear a wig OR be disinvited to the wedding. AITA? UPDATED 2X

Throughout this whole ordeal, my fiancé has been on my side, but he has been upset over her possibly not being there. While he does agree with me about not wanting to pay more for just her, as well as that she's being overdramatic, he has sympathy for her being the only person being left out of this choice activity.

While I also have sympathy, I just don't see an alternative here. We can't use a blue screen over a green screen because the colors of the wedding are blue, red, and orange.

And, I don't wish to pay for a new screen for my friend's business just because of one person. And the alternatives I have come up with, she has shot down.