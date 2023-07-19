Bride demands that MIL replace friend's grass after bridal shower meltdown; AITA?

I tried to talk to her but she told me to f-k off and got in her car.

I went back inside and heard my good friend (whose house it was) shouting. I looked out and MIL was driving around on the grass, stopping and turning her wheels. She also drove over flowers and wrote all over the bathroom with lipstick and placed items in the toilet.

My friend is humiliated that her yard looks like trash. She broke down in tears over it and I feel awful. My fiancé says it is our fault for confining her to the toilet.

I texted MIL that she will not be at the wedding unless she pays someone to fix the yard and she wrote back that she won't be at the wedding either way.