Bride denies MOH a plus-one to wedding, causes a 'huge rift in friendship;' AITA?

This caused a HUGE rift in our friendship for the next few months till the wedding. She basically ignored me and every time I would reach out and try to talk about it, she would totally shut down and say how horrible I was and that our friendship will be changed forever.

When the wedding came around I was ready to be the best support and help she could ask for. Whenever I would try to do anything she would tell me she didn't need my help, her mom was going to help her so I should just go enjoy myself and have fun. This also really annoyed me, but I once again let it slide because it was her wedding.