Bride devastated when parents won't attend her wedding; 'It all started when I didn't invite their best friends, 'The Scotts' AITA? UPDATED 5X

My wife's uncle is this way who hates my wife and FIL because he thinks they are two faced and she doesn't deserve me because:

I'm white and she's black (she's tanned actually which makes her hotter in my eyes but this is Pakistani society) .

She had a boyfriend (me); She doesn't hold his view of an 'innocent girl who shouldn't know anything about the world and should keep quiet'

She married into money so his status in the family as 'rich' is ruined. She supposedly has weak genetics because of FIL so he doesn't consider her part of the family. She lives a life he can only wish his daughter could live.