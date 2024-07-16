Bride DEVASTATES stepmother and stepsisters when she refuses to uphold their wedding tradition. AITA?

danama writes:

YTA. it's your wedding and you're not obligated to do anything you don't want to, but this seems like a really genuine attempt to be family with you.

I don't know what would possess you to make sure this woman and her kids know that you don't see yourself as a part of them or they a part of you, but it takes a real hard heart to do that.

If my stepmother had a tradition like this that she wanted to invite me to participate in, I would feel so honored and special to be included. And the reverse is also true, if there was a tradition I was privy to but not allowed to participate in, I would feel so rejected and unloved.