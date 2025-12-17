'Bride didn’t invite me and my friend (we are both bridesmaids) to bachelorette party. Am I overreacting?' UPDATED

GreenCantaloupe860

You are not overreacting. "I texted A and asked her why we were left out." Did she respond? This seems weird. Not getting an invite to a last min shower is one thing but the bachelorette party is a pretty big omission. Don't be surprised if the answer you get is unsatisfying and if the friendship dies after the wedding.

Capable-Wolverine-32 (OP)

She has not responded yet. I’ll update the post when she does.

The next day, the OP returned to provide more information and screenshots.

A has responded to my texts and her reasoning was that she thought it would be too expensive for me to go and she didn’t want to drag B in it because B is pregnant.