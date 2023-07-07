Bride discovers that sister didn't understand MOH duties, plans to demote; AITA?

Being a maid of honor, while 'an honor,' can also be an expensive and thankless journey of planning multiple events and drowning in rose gold banners...

So, when a conflicted bride decided to vent to the moral compass of the internet about her sister slacking on her Maid of Honor duties, people were eager to hear all about the family tension.

AITA for expecting my maid of honor to have more responsibilities than my bridesmaids?

I’m starting to question my own sanity here. I’m getting married later this year to my amazing fiancé. When choosing the bridal party, I was a bit conflicted about who should be my maid of honor.

I have one sister who I love dearly, but she is significantly younger than me. I thought the maid of honor responsibilities might be overwhelming for her because she has not been to many weddings yet and only and handful of her friends have gotten married.