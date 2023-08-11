Bride doesn't want to invite all of groom's 'rowdy' family members; AITA?

I've suggested to my fiancé that he should pick 30-40 family members he wants in attendance so that his family isn't so heavily represented compared to mine. He will still have double the family I do if he does manage to narrow it down.

I also suggested doing a seperate party at his dad's house in his hometown before or after the wedding where he could invite any of the family he wants, and they wouldn't have to travel far.

However, my fiancé thinks I'm being an as&hole because I don't want 70+ of his rowdy family members at my wedding.

One of my friends also agrees with him and thinks a larger wedding will be fun and that my fiancé won't enjoy the day as much if he feels there's people missing.