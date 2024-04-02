Bride embarrasses 'princess' MIL in front of coworker she hates, 'we are currently in the trenches.' AITA?

"AITA for embarrassing MIL in front of a co-worker she hates, because she is determined to make my wedding planning hell?"

My fiance's mom is the worst. She thinks she is a princess and we should all just bow down, and she very clearly thinks she is better than me. Don't worry he is not a mama's boy and he does his best, but we did make the mistake of accepting her generosity, so now we can't go scorched Earth when she starts up with her sh$t.

We are currently in the trenches of it, because I told her that the pale gold dress she wanted to wear was inappropriate for the mother of the groom. Ever since then she has been threatening to upstage me or to wear white.