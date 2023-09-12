Bride excluded from 'winery day' with fiancé's family wants to uninvite them; AITA?

I reached out to one of his aunts I thought I was close to and asked if my fiancé's sister planned this, She said no it was another aunt.

When I asked why I wasn't invited she said it was because of the drama between me and fiancé's sister, they didn't want the day to be uncomfortable so chose to keep it to just family which hurt to hear that they don't consider me family.

I asked her if they meant they all took her side, she claimed no one was taking sides and if I chose to take it that way it was up to me. I ended the phone call very upset.