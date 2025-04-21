Bride excludes family from wedding, 'I knew they'd be too busy.' AITA? 'I decided I was DONE.'

- My 21st was the same. Only my parents said they would come and they didn't. They all had medical/dental stuff going on. - My high school and college graduation were two events where everyone had "medical appointments" and could not reschedule to come.

I started going to therapy a couple of years ago to help me navigate how I felt about everything. My original therapist was really good but she had to leave due to illness and I struggle with my current one. She has encouraged me to keep trying with my family and to always be open for them to return my efforts. She said it's important to never give up on family.