Bride excludes all kids from wedding except her twins, family threatens to boycott. AITA?

"AITA for allowing only my twins at my wedding, but no other children?"

I'm getting married soon, and I've decided that I don't want children at my wedding except for my 7-year-old twins. They mean a lot to me, and I want them to be part of my big day. They'll be with the babysitter the entire time at the reception, so they won't be a bother to anyone.

My siblings have young kids, and they were really upset about my decision. They said it's unfair for me to allow my kids, but not theirs. They accused me of being selfish and said I should either invite all the family's children or none at all. They even threatened not to attend my wedding if I don't change my mind.