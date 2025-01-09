Bride excludes only sibling from bridesmaids and possibly the entire wedding, 'she was extra nasty.' AITA?

"AITA for not making my sister a bridesmaid and for contemplating not inviting her to my wedding either?"

My fiancé and I (both 25) are planning our wedding and we have a few things done so far, including choosing our bridesmaids and groomsmen. One person who is not in my bridal party is my sister (26).

We don't talk as adults and we never had a close relationship as kids. She never liked me and has wished she had been an only child multiple times throughout our life. She was always embarrassed to be around me, she'd trash everything I liked and mocked my appearance.

She was one of the mean girls and would make fun of me and two of my friends for being girls with a bunch of guy friends. During our teens she was extra nasty to me and our parents even got her therapy when punishing her for the stuff she'd say to me did nothing.