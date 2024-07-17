Bride excludes stepdad from father of the bride traditions at wedding; Mom says, 'This is a betrayal!' AITA?

It would then lead to discussions and asking why we were resisting having a second dad, and being told we could have more than one, our dad would want us to have more than one.

It led us to therapy where my mom and stepdad were told by the therapist that it wasn't something they could or should force and that being an uncle figure was better than all three of us landing where my older brother did, which they were risking.

We also got to hear in therapy how my stepdad never got to have kids of his own and would have loved them and so he felt extra hurt that the kids he loved and wanted to be that dad for, didn't want him in that way.