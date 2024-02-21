Bride expects an apology for SIL's behavior at her wedding, 'she invited both dads!' AITA?

"AITA for expecting an apology from my SIL for what she did at our wedding?"

I (F29) just got married to James (M33). James has a sister named Tracy (F35) who was my bridesmaid. Tracy is a single mom (she has a great job) so we decided to accommodate her as much as we could. We paid for a very nice room in our hotel so she doesn’t have to drive back at the end of the night.

We of course paid for her outfit, accessories, hair and make up of hers and her daughter's. During our getting ready time Tracy threw a fit that how on earth her baby brother is getting married before her? "This should have been her day not her brother’s!" I decided to ignore her and not letting her crying ruin my day. Tracy RSVPed for her and her two daughters only.