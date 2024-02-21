Bride expects an apology for SIL's behavior at her wedding, 'she invited both dads!' AITA?

I (F29) just got married to James (M33). James has a sister named Tracy (F35) who was my bridesmaid. Tracy is a single mom (she has a great job) so we decided to accommodate her as much as we could. We paid for a very nice room in our hotel so she doesn’t have to drive back at the end of the night.
We of course paid for her outfit, accessories, hair and make up of hers and her daughter's. During our getting ready time Tracy threw a fit that how on earth her baby brother is getting married before her? "This should have been her day not her brother’s!" I decided to ignore her and not letting her crying ruin my day. Tracy RSVPed for her and her two daughters only.
Tracy has two daughters and each have different fathers. We noticed at our reception a stranger was at her table. She told us that her youngest daughter’s dad and he was there just to pick up his kid. Now that the wedding is over we found out Tracy decided without telling us to invite both dads!
We had a buffet so food was enough, but they both took advantage of the open bar. Also her oldest daughter’s dad got drunk and decided to use the pool (taking advantage of the fact that we paid for SIL's room so he could access the pool) at the hotel, and left broken beer bottles there and fought with the staff (staff were very very nice to us).
My husband apologized to the staff pay for everything. AITA for expecting SIL to apologize to us? James decided to stay LC with her from now on and sees no point in confronting her.
tatortot1003 said:
SIL is trash and brought her dumpster fire life to YOUR event.
Hi_Im_Dadbot said:
NTA. You’re correct that this was your day and not her day and she was out of line bringing her BS along to your party. She needed to keep a lid on her issues for a few hours and not have them happening while your reception was going on and if she invited people whom you didn’t invite, she needed to be responsible for their behavior. She owes you a huge apology and a bunch of cash.
UnluckyYou3574 said:
NTA. But honestly I would rather go LC/NC than an apology.
CosmosOZ said:
NTA. Wow. Your SIL is insanely jealous. I think the more you cover for her the more jealous she got because you and your husband got the money. She did all this to vent out her frustration on her sad life and expect you two to be understanding. Weddings are suppose to be beautiful and that is the problem with people who can't have it. They feel they need to ruin it for others.
PuddleLilacAgain said:
NTA. Your SIL sounds like the type of person who doesn't learn in general, though (the two babies with two dads thing), so don't expect her to show remorse or accountability. LC or NC would probably be best.
Ok-Acanthaceae5744 said:
NTA - Her behavior was completely unacceptable and I'm glad your husband seems to recognize it by going low contact.
wlfwrtr said:
NTA When she comes to you and hubby for a favor tell her no, even if it's just watching kids, that you don't do favors for people who have disrespected you and not apologized. If husband agrees to the favor then he can take care of it.